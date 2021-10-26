All you have to do is look anywhere around Tampa Bay to see the region is growing with every new construction.

But just like with all other goods and materials, the pandemic has left the supply chain in knots. Bill Rose says a booming business, his company King Contracting is losing time and money being caught in the gap.

“A lot of the stuff like our trusses and stuff or four months out," Rose said, “Getting good lumber is hard to get any more.” Michael Buis along with his dad and brother know all about that challenge coming from a family of contractors.

But one night back in 2016, an idea for a new business literally came knocking at their door.

”We had just just ordered Uber Eats the night before,” Michael said, “and that's when (my brother) says ‘Man, that was easy. I wish there were something like that for us in the construction business.’ And we started looking into it, and there wasn’t one.”

Now anyone who knows construction, knows you build well, but not fast. But we’ll fast forward to the end of 2019 when the family traded in their toolboxes for steering wheels for their new supply delivery business called Blue Fetch.

“Everybody got it," Michael said, “Everybody that we brought it up to understood that plan.” Sure they got it, but then the pandemic made everyone want it, even need it.

“We're setting records for sales every week and we're breaking them as far as deliveries, so it's been extremely exciting," Michael said.

It all works through the Blue Fetch app. That's how you place your order for supply delivery. Like Uber, there's Blue Fetch Light, Blue Fetch Heavy and Blue Fetch XL. That determines the price as well as mileage. Delivery usually takes less than two hours. That's two hours Bill and his crew can spend getting their job done.

“We've been using them for probably two or three weeks now and I love it," Bill said, “We don't have to rush out and get something, we can call them and they'll bring it right to us.”

If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us is that every challenge also offers an opportunity for success and the Buises’ have a business model, fueled by a pandemic, that could bode built into something they never could imagine.