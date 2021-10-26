There's a new cafe in Oneida with fresh baked goods and hot coffee. Bella Vita Cafe, which opened in August, is run by a hometown native who always had a dream of running her own business. It was an illness and a bout with COVID that helped its owner, Lori Seef, realize it was time to pursue her dream.

Back in February, Seef, 55, was diagnosed with pneumonia and then had to fight for her life after catching COVID-19. While she was recovering, her fiance asked her what her dream was: starting a cafe in Oneida, a dream he would then work to make happen for her.

Now, all can enjoy cheese pockets, Boston cremes and wine drop cookies at Bella Vita Cafe, just to name a few. There’s no shortage of pastries in this former jewelry store.

“One of our other all-time favorites right here is our peanut butter half moon from Holland Farms,” said Seef.

Seef is up at 4:00 a.m. everyday to get her new Main Street cafe stocked and ready for customers. She buys her baked goods fresh from places like Holland Farms and works with about six or seven local businesses to sell their well-known products.

She also serves up treats like pumpkin scones and gluten free selections made in house, based on request.

“This is my dream come true,” said Seef.

The Oneida native says it's hard to believe just how different her life was a few months ago.

“I call it the gray month of the year. I said, I can’t breathe, can’t walk, can’t move, and the thoughts that go through your mind, what are you going to do next?" she asked.

While Lori recovered, her then fiancé - now husband, George, asked her what her dream was. What was it that she always wanted to do?

“You’re approached with a question like that and I go I don’t know! But I thought about it and said I always wanted to work in Oneida, I always wanted to have a little bakery in Oneida. And, one night, he goes, I need to show you something,” Seef said.

George had leased the vacant space where the well-known Hinman Jewelers operated for close to 140 years. The space would preserve some history and give Lori her chance to have the cafe she always wanted.

“I have a very loving husband,” she said.

Lori gave up her job as manager at Walgreens in Cazenovia after 25 years and is now she’s looking to make others smile with Bella Vita. Her friends have helped her along the way to make this venture possible.

“She has worked very hard. And, she deserves everything she ever gets,” said Lori's friend and cafe worker, Danette Steading.

“If you have a dream, take that first step. Take that chance, it’s a difference. Make that difference in your life. You only get one shot,” said Seef.

Bella Vita is located on Main Street in Oneida and is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can visit Bella Vita's Facebook page for a full list of products the cafe carries daily.