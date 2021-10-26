YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A playful pup is encouraging folks to get out and explore an area in northeast Ohio.

What You Need To Know Where's Wally is a socially-distant activity inviting people to explore Trumbull County



The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau is leading the promotion



People who find all 8 locations in the scavenger hunt may receive a prize

Where’s Wally is a scavenger hunt inviting people to visit eight different locations in Trumbull County.

The clues are all accessible on a free online mobile pass.

Each of the locations is a spot that a spunky beagle named Wandering Wallace has visited. He’s the paws behind Where’s Wally.

“As soon as COVID hit, we were out walking ourselves and then we just started taking pictures,” said Kimmer Wolfinger, his owner.

A video she shot of Wally listening to the sounds of nature on the greenway inspired the Trumbull County scavenger hunt.

“It was shot over (the) top of his head and I thought that would be neat,” Wolfinger said. “People could not be there and try to guess where he was at.”

Wally loves sniffing for clues and finding the right locations to check into using the mobile pass, and with eight spots to visit, he stays on the go.

“He loves car rides,” Wolfinger said. “He’s quiet, listens to music.”

The mobile pass invites users to explore things like the “world’s largest horse and buggy.”

Wolfinger said this spot is Wally’s favorite because fry pies are sold nearby.

“A lot of people don’t realize, even though I’ve lived here all my life that we have these things,” Wolfinger said.

The activity proves there’s always something to do, wherever you are.

“They go, ‘there’s nothing ever anything to do in Trumbull County,’” she said. “And we’re proving them wrong. Daily.”

The Where’s Wally mobile pass is at exploretrumbullcounty.com.

While supplies last, there’s a prize for people who complete the scavenger hunt.