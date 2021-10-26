OSHKOSH, Wis. — The fryer on Kyle Fritz’s food truck is a busy place when customers start ordering.

Onion rings, fries and its signature cheese curds are all prepared there.

What You Need To Know Food truck operators have seen many of their prices increase in 2021



Propane - which fuels fryers - is one of the latest costs to rise



Strong business has helped temper some of those increases​

The fuel to keep those fryers hot, propane, is one of the more recent commodities to increase in price.

“Everything. There’s really nothing that I can think of that hasn’t gone up,” said Fritz who co-owns On The Fritz Concessions.

Propane is a necessity of the business that joins food, gasoline and cooking oil as things that have all risen in cost this year.

“It’s kind of one more thing to add to the mix, to be honest with you,” Fritz said while working over the fryers at a private event in Oshkosh.

Global demand and availability of fuels like propane are pushing costs higher. Utilities are warning consumers it may cost more to heat their homes this winter.

In the case of food trucks, it’s costing more to fry up those cheese curds.

But business this year has helped take a little bit of the sting out of those increases.

Truck manager Michael Sewell says sales and turnout have been strong

“It’s been a very busy year,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of events that are insanely busy where we have 50 people in line. Just kind of rocking and rolling and trying to serve everybody.”

Fritz has events booked into late November. He has few expectations of the prices he pays decreasing in 2022.

“I’ll be happy if they do, but in my experience, once things go up they generally don’t come down,” he said.