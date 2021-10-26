MADISON, Wis. — One southern Wisconsin dealership doing all it can to attract about a dozen individuals for work in its service department.

Smart Motors representatives believe anyone wanting a high-quality mechanic career can be trained for the specialized positions.

What You Need To Know The job entails oil changes and quick vehicle repairs



There are promotions and advancements possible within the company



Smart Motors offers benefits and flexible hours to its employees

"Not a lot of people understand that basic maintenance of a vehicle, and that's part of a large joy working here as you get to satisfy those people that don't know how to work on their vehicles," express technician Jeremy Suchumel said.

Four years ago, he began with Smart Motors with no experience. He said he hopes to one day work under the hoods of the hotrods and specialized vehicles that come into the century old shop.

HR director Peter Graper said the family-owned company focuses on flexible hours and rewards hard work with continued growth opportunities.

"You get your hands on a lot of cars, and you get to learn in an environment where it is the basics," Graper said. "And what that allows you to somebody to do that is to go from there and see a path toward learning more and more, and moving forward so you can come in with no knowledge of vehicles but the interest, and then we can help build that up."

Those interested can learn more about open positions at https://www.smarttoyota.com/now-hiring-express-technicians.