CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grocery stores across the country, including the Bay area, are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues. One of those stores is Nature's Food Patch in Clearwater.

What You Need To Know ​ Supply chain issues are impacting local grocery stores



Nature's Food Patch is buying extra items when they can to stock up for the holidays



Some items like canned green beans are becoming hard to find

General Manager Sean Balsley said some items have been hard to find, so when items in high demand for the holidays are available, he buys extra.

“You got to take it when you can get it," he said.

Balsley said some of the popular items for Thanksgiving have been difficult to order.

“We’ve had a run on canned green beans," he said. "That’s a big one."

He also said the store has had issues filling all of its open positions. He's not confident they'll be able to hire the temporary employees for the upcoming season like they usually do.

"We have a hard enough time filling the regular spots as it is," Balsley said.

Shoppers are feeling the impacts too, with certain areas of shelves coming up empty in area stores.

Laurie Frey found everything she needed at Nature's Food Patch but said in other big-box stores that wasn't the case.

“There’s things missing, I mean they don’t have them," she said. “I just don’t panic anymore. And I’ll share. I just don’t get upset.”