First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a multi-stop tour in South Carolina on Monday to touch on two topics near and dear to her heart: The ongoing effort to find a cure for cancer, and support for military families.

The first lady has a personal connection to both issues.

Dr. Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, served in the Navy during World War II; President Joe Biden's son, Beau Biden, who she raised, served in both the United States Army and the Delaware Army National Guard before his death from brain cancer in 2015.

But the first lady’s interest in cancer research dates to the 1990s, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year. Her parents also died of cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Biden used her first stop at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Hollings Cancer Center both to spread some cheer — in the form of cancer awareness-themed cookies — and to draw attention to the disproportionate impact cancer has on women of color.

After hearing from a woman living with metastatic breast cancer, the first lady said she had heard similar stories “when four of my close friends were diagnosed with breast cancer.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women of all races in the U.S., behind only certain types of skin cancer. Breast cancer mortality remains the highest among Black women than any other demographic, even though there is a higher yearly new case rate of breast cancer among white women.

The first lady pledged to use her platform to “create awareness of how important early detection really is,” noting that the United States “lost so many screenings” over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report issued by the American Cancer Society (ACS) found that over a third of U.S. adults failed to get routine cancer screenings due to fears related to COVID-19 over the past year and a half. The decrease in testing was most noticeable during the outset of the pandemic in 2020, when nearly 22 million screenings were either canceled or missed between March and June of last year.

The CDC issued a similar warning in late June, saying the agency’s Early Detection Program received 87% less breast cancer screenings and 84% less cervical screenings in April last year compared to the previous five-year average for that month.

Both the CDC and ACS noted that the decrease in cancer screenings were particularly stark in minority communities, and they warned that the continued trend would only serve to exacerbate existing health inequities across the country.

“This study highlights a decline in cancer screening among women of racial and ethnic minority groups with low incomes when their access to medical services decreased at the beginning of the pandemic,” Amy DeGroff, CDC health scientist and lead author, wrote in a statement at the time.

The Hollings Cancer Center is South Carolina’s only cancer research institute designated by the National Cancer Institute. It has a number of ongoing clinical trials in cancer prevention, treatment and detection, including nearly a dozen that include breast cancers.

Before departing the center, the first lady met with researchers and students who work on breast cancer research, and was given a tour of a mobile health unit that provides breast, skin and cervical cancer screenings.

Dr. Biden’s second stop of the day was to Joint Base Charleston, where the first lady honored both servicemembers and their families during a heartfelt address. Biden particularly thanked those who helped draw down troops and evacuate at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, some of whom were called in from South Carolina at a moment’s notice.

“Our Afghan allies have become friends, partners, and even family. And when you saw that they needed help you, once again, answered a call to serve,” Dr. Biden said.

“Because when duty calls, anytime, anywhere, this community answers, without conditions or complaints,” she continued. “With all my heart, thank you for all that you've done and all that you will continue to do.”

The first lady also touted her renewed Joining Forces effort, which first launched in 2011 under President Barack Obama's administration and was led by Mrs. Obama and Jill Biden when Joe Biden was vice president. The mission was to encourage the public and private sectors to support service members, veterans, their families and their caregivers. The program focused on education, employment and wellness.

The expanded program is meant not only to support veterans or those currently serving in the military but their family members and communities as well.

“Your commitment to our country never wavers, and neither will our commitment to you,” the first lady said in part. “That's what our White House Joining Forces initiative is all about.”

The program aims to increase economic opportunities for military spouses, in part by creating remote job opportunities that allow for the frequent moves required of military families.

Military child education, which is the program’s second focus, will “advance programming to support military-connected children in their classrooms, and help ease the burdens created by the highly mobile military lifestyle,” per a July fact sheet from the White House.

Finally, Joining Forces is meant to offer support for the mental, physical, social, and emotional health for those in the military and people with loved ones serving their country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.