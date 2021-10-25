CLEVELAND — The bass of rock music and the buzzing of the clippers is a sweet sound for barber Patrick Corrigan, co-owner of the Black Cat Barbershop. It’s the clients that sit in his chair each day that make Corrigan feel like he has the best job in the city of Cleveland.

“I just love hanging out with clients (and) talking to people. That was really the thing that brought me closer to cutting hair,” Corrigan said.

Socialization, acceptance and inclusion — these are just some parts of Black Cat Barbershop's mission. Corrigan and co-owner Ryan Hardwick left the shop they were working at just over three years ago to pursue a dream of creating a barbershop that makes clients feel like they belong.

“The stereotypes of barber shops was always like this like kind of cool guys club where I think people, anyone, that would come in to any sharp barber shop would feel awkward coming in there," Corrigan said.

“What wanted to do in the city, I wanted to open a place where all types of people. All walks of life are welcome here, listen to good music, tell jokes with my friends and have good art all over the walls which was very important to me,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick said the diversity that the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood celebrates is one that spills over into this shop. No matter your race or sexual orientation, the two want everyone to feel comfortable sitting in one of their chairs, getting any type of style.

“The idea that someone, you know, like people of color or the LGBTQ community, couldn't go somewhere and feel accepted or comfortable is just like absurd to me,” Hardwick said.

“Here in Gordon Square in Detroit-Shoreway, it’s really been a mission of not only ours but a lot of the other business around the neighborhood to be really inclusive,” Corrigan said.

They said having a strong sense of community is what has helped get them through the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In other barber shops around the city, I’ve never really felt the support from other businesses and, you know, just like local shops that we feel here there's just a kinship here that I don't think you find in many other neighborhoods,” Hardwick said.