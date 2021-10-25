Erica Cohen is getting married in November of 2022. Planning her big day required a lot of flexibility. She was so concerned about potentially having to cancel her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic that she picked two possible dates.

"There were no vaccines out at that point. We did not know what next year was going to look like, well this year, so we booked a second date,” Cohen said, adding, “It was definitely stressful.”

What You Need To Know Erica Cohen went to Randi Rahm Couture’s showroom to find a wedding dress



She is getting married in November 2022



Fashion designer Randi Rahm said her sales are back up to 75% of what they were before the pandemic A report from TripleSeat, a software that tracks venue reservations, found a 98% increase in bookings at NYC event spaces from June 2020 to June 2021

We NY1 interviewed Erica, she was needs picking out a dress. Her twin sister Niki, who is also getting married next year, and their mother Meryl were there for support.

"Being able to have two weddings coming up is so exciting. It's been a really dreary year and a half,” mother of the brides Meryl Cohen said.

But that's changing. A report from TripleSeat, a software company that tracks venue reservations, found a 98% increase in bookings at NYC event spaces from June 2020 to June 2021.

Fashion designer Randi Rahm says she saw a spike in business once people started to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"After the summer, I think starting in September and October we were back up running almost 75%,” Rahm said. “It went from 0-75%. Part of that 75% was orders we had on hold waiting to have their wedding."

And Rahm said seeing clients back, like the Cohens, is a huge spirit lifter.

"It's so wonderful dealing with such happiness. What’s more happy than a wedding?” Rahm said.

Just like her dress search, Erica’s also taking the same vigilant approach to planning her big day.

"I just hope that everything continues to get better so everything can go according to plan for next year. I am really excited about everything,” Cohen told NY1.