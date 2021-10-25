CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — There’s a new way to get rid of your trash on Clearwater Beach.

The city installed new, state of the art receptacles and officials said they’ll help keep the beaches clean and tidy.

Clearwater is the second place in the country to have this new trash system. You put your trash or recycling into a bin, then it’s stored in a vault 12 feet underground.

“It creates some efficiency, it's esthetically pleasing, it looks a lot better than what we had before, and it's enclosed, and that's the big thing for us. It's an enclosed container where the wind doesn't blow the trash all over, rodents don't get into it and we don't have to keep coming out here to clean up the sand when we can have it in a container below ground,” said Earl Gloster, City of Clearwater Director or Solid Waste.

Gloster said a special truck comes once a day to empty the vault, compared to the old trash cans which had to be emptied multiple times each day.

Right now, there are three Underground Refuse Systems along the beach, and there will be seven total in the first phase.

“We're doing everything we can to lessen the environmental impact on Clearwater Beach itself and with the numbers we have, they're increasing every year, and this is going to help us stay at the forefront of being one of the best beaches in the world,” said Gloster.

The new trash system cost $1.2 million.