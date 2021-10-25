President Joe Biden is making two stops in New Jersey on Monday to continue to boost public awareness of his sweeping domestic agenda as the final details of the social spending bill that includes his key proposals are worked out in Washington.

What You Need To Know As Democrats work to finalize the details of his economic agenda, President Joe Biden is making stops in New Jersey Monday to sell the plan to the American people



Democrats say they want to hold a vote this week on both the larger reconciliation package still being negotiated with lawmakers and the bipartisan infrastructure deal already passed by the Senate



The president met with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in Delaware and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. on Sunday, a conversation the White House called “constructive”



President Biden will travel to Rome on Thursday and the U.N. Climate Change Conference next Monday, and top Democrats have said they hope to have a final framework for a deal by the time he leaves the country

Democrats say they want to hold a vote this week on both the larger reconciliation package still being negotiated with lawmakers and the bipartisan infrastructure deal already passed by the Senate.

“That’s my hope,” the president said of a possible deal before traveling to New Jersey from Delaware Monday morning.

Today, I’m heading to New Jersey to highlight the need for my Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. This is our moment to invest in American families, revitalize our nation’s infrastructure, and win the competition for the 21st century. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2021

President Biden is first visiting East End Elementary School in North Plainfield, N.J., where the school district provides free preschool for all four-year-olds, a program that Biden’s agenda would expand through its child care and pre-K plan.

He’ll then turn his focus to infrastructure in Kearny, N.J., where he’ll speak about the bipartisan bill as a historic federal investment in public transit, including the largest in Amtrak since its creation 50 years ago.

Biden will give a speech at an NJ TRANSIT maintenance complex that sits near Portal North Bridge, the busiest rail bridge in the country, which is being replaced with the help of federal funding.

Meanwhile, the president and senior White House staff have continued to meet with key Senate Democrats to work out the final pieces of his domestic agenda, including how the package will be paid for through taxes and tax enforcement.

The president met with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in Delaware and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. on Sunday, a conversation the White House called “constructive.”

“We're almost there. We're making progress,” said Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters on Air Force One Monday morning.

“He wants to make significant progress. He wants to see a deal. So we're on track on doing exactly that,” she added.

A source told The Associated Press that Manchin is on board with Biden's proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations, a potential breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations.

President Biden will travel to Rome on Thursday and the U.N. Climate Change Conference next Monday, and top Democrats have said they hope to have at least a final framework for a deal by the time he leaves the country.