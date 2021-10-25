RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2021 North Carolina State Fair saw about 100,000 less visitors than in 2019.

What You Need To Know

More than 820,000 people attended the North Carolina State Fair this year

Officials say the last time attendance was that low was in 2008

Despite this year’s lower numbers, organizers say the fair was still a success

More than 821,000 people attended this year, while more than 938,000 people attended in 2019. The last time attendance numbers were this low was in 2008 during the recession.

Organizers say, despite the lower numbers, it was a successful return following the fair’s cancellation in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Felicia Turrentine-Daniel is the mastermind behind the Chef’s D’Lites food truck and this was her 22nd year deep frying fair food. She says she ended up selling out of everything and was pleasantly surprised with how this year went.

“I’m thankful that everything turned out as well as it did. Not knowing how things were going to go, it turned out better than I expected,” Turrentine-Daniel said.

“It was a good comeback. Missing out last year was tough financially, of course. But also missing our fair family. We all really look out for each other out here, but it was like one big reunion,” Turrentine-Daniel said. “The deep fried mac and cheese always does really really well. The new atomic tots were a big big hit. Dessert and sweet wise, everybody was going for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch apple cobbler bites.”

Turrentine-Daniel says one thing in particular really surprised her.

“Let’s put it like this. Normally we might get a quarter of the tips that we got this year. I’m like, ‘OK. Are they making up for last year? Are they really really appreciative?’ Whatever the reason is, I appreciate it 100%. We all appreciate it. I was in shock,” Turrentine-Daniel said.

However, she says not every vendor saw the same turnout as she did this year.

“I heard some vendors saying it was slower, and there wasn’t business. Thank goodness I can’t say the same. We’re in a wonderful location, and for me it’s about putting out a quality product but then really connecting with your customers, and I try to make each one of my transactions personal,” Turrentine-Daniel said.

She says being a vendor at the fair involves a lot of work that people don’t usually see.

“I think it’s more work a lot of times setting up than breaking down, because you’re not bringing in all those supplies. But it’s still a lot of work. There is a lot that goes into it, because then after the fair when you’re breaking it down, you’re exhausted,” Turrentine-Daniel said.

After a week of working long days and nights, there’s only one thing left on her to-do list: get some rest.

“My bed is calling my name. A couple hours and I will be in bed and the phone will be off. I will talk to y’all tomorrow. That’s it. Anything beyond that my brain can’t function right now,” Turrentine-Daniel said.

Turrentine-Daniel says she’s already thinking about which new item to add to the menu for 2022, and she will start prep work around March. She’s also hoping to get a brand-new food truck for next year’s fair.