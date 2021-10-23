GREENSBORO, N.C. — When COVID-19 broke out in early 2020, Tamika Edwards saw an opportunity.

“The idea came from my daughter. My daughter loves to shop and she loves fashion. So, it was something for us to do together,” Edwards said. “With COVID, everything was limited, so we did mobile because everyone was in their homes.”

What You Need to Know

COVID-19 forced many businesses to rethink how to draw in customers

Good Vibes Mobile Boutique tried something different — bringing the business to the customer

They sell just about anything you can think of out of their truck — even bundles of hair.

Instead of creating a business trying to draw customers to her, Edwards and her 16-year-old daughter, Princess Austin, brought their business to the customers. They started Good Vibes Mobile Boutique, a clothing store inside a truck.

“We order clothes, we get different things at Amazon, we order different things from Etsy,” Edwards said. “We have different individuals here in Greensboro that make things for us as well, if you want custom-made.”

They sell just about anything you can think of, even bundles of hair.

“(Hair) takes about two to three weeks to get it shipped, and right now the shipping is even more costly. So, picture being able to buy the hair and not pay shipping.”

On a normal day, you might see Edwards working her home health care business or running her nonprofit, Samaritan’s Heart. The boutique is more of a side hustle — a bonding opportunity.

“(I love) spending time with my daughter because I work constantly,” Edwards said. “And I want her to be an entrepreneur, as well, so I’m showing her different things while we’re out in the community.”

Had a great time working with Tamika Edwards and learning about her shop on wheels, Good Vibes Mobile Boutique. More on #gvbm and how the idea came about tonight on @SpecNews1Triad. pic.twitter.com/RXd2JwNRPK — Chris O’Brien (@THEChrisOB) October 23, 2021

Edwards also brings in people from the community to sell.

“Welcome to Good Vibes, where health and beauty meet!” Daquondrea Cuthbertson said cheerfully.

Cuthbertson, who has her own fitness line, sells out of Good Vibes.

“I’m always looking to connect and collaborate with good things and Good Vibes was an amazing name for me to go ahead and get in contact with them,” she said.

Plus, it’s a Black-owned business, something that is sometimes lacking in the Triad area.

“It’s good for the community,” Edwards said. “It’s good for the children to see.”

Being on wheels gives her a chance to really connect with the community.

“I love meeting new people. I get to meet new people,” Edwards said. “I like being able to go different places, I don’t like being in the same spot.”

Keep your eyes open, and you’ll see Edwards and Good Vibes riding around the Triad.