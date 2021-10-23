TAMPA, Fla. — Companies like American Surgical Mask opened their doors for business at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 18 months later, they say the materials needed to create personal protection equipment are becoming difficult to import.

The supply-chain crisis has slowed the production process, according to plant managers at American Surgical Mask, which provides masks and PPE to schools and hospitals in the Tampa Bay area.

The demand for level 3 masks is as high as it ever has been, plant manager Tara Jones said.

“We have several contracts,” Jones said.

To save costs, ASM has purchased materials, including mask filters, from countries such as China and Turkey, but the company has had to change that.

"It was so difficult vetting getting certain products to certain customers to shipping the logistics to where we had to start getting all of our products in the USA," Jones said.

Now there also is an extra expense.

"One of our biggest issues is our PPE, our gloves, our hair nets, beard guards,” Jones said. "It’s a major issue getting them due to the supply chain. We're noticing the cost is outrageous."

So far, though, the company has found a way to stay afloat and fulfill orders, producing about 120,000 masks per day.

The demand for the masks is constant so production is automated, but the plant has 15 staffers to double-check the product.

"Normally, the operator will be there to help people out,” Jones said. “Their main focus is to make sure material is flowing through the machine."

Then a mask is ready to be shipped.

"All we want to do is be able to supply however many people we can masks to help out with the COVID pandemic," Jones said.