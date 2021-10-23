BRIDGTON — The owner of several ski resorts in New England has added another — Maine's Shawnee Peak.

Michigan-based Boyne Resorts announced the acquisition of the Bridgton ski area on Friday, the Portland Press Herald reported. The company also owns Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine, and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

The terms of the transaction were not made public. Shawnee Peak owner Chet Homer said he is confident the new owner will “maintain the special family vibe of Shawnee Peak.”

Shawnee Peak has more than 200 acres of terrain and is located about 45 miles from Portland.