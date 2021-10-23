RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. labor market is taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300,000 women left the labor force in September, according to the National Women's Law Center, despite the U.S. adding tens of thousands of jobs.

For some women, child care is a concern. Others are not returning to work to pursue a passion.

Nikki Chhatbar has wanted to be a designer for 16 years. She quit her job, used money from her savings and started her own business called Rustic Passport Studio.

Her Etsy shop is where she sells handmade apparel, earrings and clutches. After she sketches out her designs in her home studio, she works with artists in India who use techniques like hand block printing, an ancient textile art form that is eco-friendly.

"Everything that I design has a meaning and a purpose," Chhatbar said. Her mission is to create modern designs for women while staying true to her Indian roots. Protecting the environment is a concern too.

"Talking about sustainability, everything is pure cotton," Chhatbar said. "The colors that are used is natural so they are derived out of fruits and vegetables. There are no microfibers so there are no harm to any of the sea world."

While her business is still new, she is already forming relationships within the community through sales and as a featured vendor at various pop-up markets in the Triangle, including the Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh. Her appearance at that event was through the support of Artplosure, a nonprofit organization that helps promote the work of local artists.

"I feel like I'm a catalyst between my customers and my other artists whom I work with," Chhatbar said. "Because I personally believe that we are all connected and anything that is handmade has so much emotions attached to it."

The feedback from customers has been so great that she is working on a men's line, which is set to be released by summer 2022.