Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s initial nominee to serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, has landed a role with the administration as the next White House staff secretary, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by a White House official, according to CNN.

Tanden has been working for the administration since May, and the Post reports she will retain her title as senior adviser to the president.

Current White House staff secretary Jessica Hertz will leave the role on Friday, a planned departure, according to Politico, clearing the way for Tanden to start Monday. Hertz, a former Obama official who more recently worked for Facebook's government affairs office, is the first senior departure from the nascent Biden administration.

Tanden's nomination to lead OMB was withdrawn in March after Senate Republicans, along with key moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, criticized her past acerbic partisan rhetoric on social media, mainly targeting Republicans. The White House said after her failed nomination that they would find another role for Tanden in the administration.

Tanden's new position will not require Senate confirmation.

