The Gouldsboro Planning Board unanimously supported a six-month moratorium on aquaculture development earlier this week, setting the stage for a town-wide vote.

American Aquafarms is proposing to use a lobster-processing factory in Prospect Harbor, a village in Gouldsboro, as home base for its closed-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay. But the size of the operation has Gouldsboro planners pumping the brakes on new development.

“Basically we wanted to double check and review all our ordinances pertaining to any large businesses coming into our community,” said the town’s planning board chairman Ray Jones. “As a small town, we’ve been handling things about half that size.”

Now that planners have voted, it will be up to the select board to set a date for residents to approve or reject the moratorium. Jones said the vote is likely to be held in mid-November.

The company, which has faced fierce backlash against its proposal to put the pens in the bay near Acadia National Park, has also said it wants to renovate the 100,000-square-foot Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant. Plans submitted to the state show that the company plans to repurpose the factory into a hatchery, processing facility and a “waste/byproducts facility.”

Also, the company cites a dock extension and fuel and oxygen tank facilities as possibilities for the site.

American Aquafarms spokeswoman Mary Erin Casale released a statement Thursday saying the company has been transparent for months about its interest in reusing the site.

“This facility has a long history of seafood processing and we believe it should be restored as the economic engine it once was for the community,” the statement said.

In addition, the company will work with the town “as a partner to enact ordinances that protect their interests and allows for businesses to bring increased investments and jobs to the community.”

“Ultimately, this project – and a successful aquaculture industry across the state – will result in a stronger, coastal economy and a healthier, sustainable environment for us all,” according to the statement.

Jones said 60-100 people showed up outside the Tuesday meeting, with none of them expressing opposition to the moratorium. And while Jones said the town wants to review ordinances pertaining to any large business, the moratorium ordinance posted to the town website is specific to aquaculture development.

It notes that the town has not updated its Comprehensive Plan since 2005 and that “the existing Comprehensive Plan and ordinances are inadequate to address the needs and concerns of the town with respect to aquaculture land facilities of this type and size.”

It also references that the “specific facilities proposed include the development of aquaculture sites on a scale larger than previously achieved in North America, and the proposal includes offshore sites and a land-based facility to be used at least as a processing plant and hatchery.”

If voters in town approve the moratorium, it will take effect immediately and be in effect for 180 days or until it is repealed by voters.

The proposed moratorium comes at a time when American Aquafarms is looking for a new CEO to take over operations in Maine. Casale confirmed via email that Mikael Roenes, the Norwegian founder of the company who was convicted of financial crimes in his home country, will be “stepping back from the day-to-day oversight.”

“It has always been planned that he would transition from the CEO role to that of founder and advisor,” she said. “The company will be announcing that new American-based CEO in the near term.”

The American Aquafarms project is one of four large-scale fish farms to be proposed in Maine in recent years. The first to get full approval – located in Bucksport on a former paper mill site – has yet to break ground. Whole Oceans plans to build a land-based salmon farm there.

In Belfast, Nordic Aquafarms also plans to construct a land-based salmon farm, although local opposition has led to lawsuits that seek to prevent it from being built.

And in Jonesport, the Planning Board this week got an update from Kingfish Maine, which proposes to raise yellowtail kingfish in a land-based aquaculture system.