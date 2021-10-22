There’s a small empty lot in downtown Biddeford that for more than a decade no one has known what to do with. Now, a real estate broker and former restaurateur has a vision for it that combines two things he knows best: property management and food.

Steve Liautaud, 63, wants to turn the lot into a food truck court, something the city has never seen before but officials are keen on having, especially considering the ongoing work to revitalize the area.

“The town’s been super supportive,” Liautaud said.

Just this week, the city council passed a key vote amending its ordinance to pave the way for Liautaud’s proposal, and Liautaud said he is closing on purchasing the property on Monday, for an amount he said he couldn’t disclose until the closing was final.

The lot covers a total of 6,500 square feet at 64 Alfred St., on a corner where Pool and Jefferson streets meet Alfred. In 2006, Liautaud said, a fire destroyed a brick building that was once there. Property owners imploded the building into its foundation, making future development on the lot a daunting task.

“Everybody just kind of skipped over it,” he said.

But Liautaud said the lot is perfect for what he has in mind: A small storefront-style permanent structure with an outdoor patio and enough space for five more food trucks.

Liautaud noted a truck court exists in Wells, and what he has planned for Biddeford could strike a similar note of casual take-out mixed with the quirky, trendy-but-upscale fare modern food trucks tend to offer.

“Here, we’ve got more of an urban vibe,” he said.

Liautaud once ran a chain of three Tex-Mex restaurants in his native Chicago, but now lives in Kennebunk and works as a broker for Coldwell Banker.

“I came here 15 years ago on vacation, never went home,” he said.

Liautaud’s family, including three brothers and a sister, he said, have always worked in food preparation or the hospitality industry in some way.

“We just never talked about anything else,” he said. “We’ve always been foodies.”

Liautaud first approached city officials with the food truck park concept in February. Matthew Eddy, Biddeford’s director of planning and development, said he immediately liked the idea.

“I love his vision,” he said.

The entire downtown, Eddy said, is in the midst of a transformation. Four large development projects have nearly the entirety of the city’s Mill District under construction. He said there have been 225 new housing units constructed in the past six months alone, with 150 more expected to become available in the next six months.

“Folks that are coming into the community are looking for different (dining) options,” he said.

There is little to choose from on the corner where Liautaud wants to build the park, Eddy said. There are a few successful take-out sandwich and pizza shops, but no real sit-down restaurants.

“There’s not a lot going on there,” he said.

While Liautaud is not looking to set up full-fledged restaurants, Eddy said it’s possible that food truck vendors coming to the park may enjoy operating in the city enough to want to set up a permanent location. The lot, despite being difficult to build on, Eddy said, is ideal for what Liautaud has in mind. A number of high-traffic streets meet at the corner, he said, and right up against it is one end of a municipal parking lot with two-hour slots. A food truck court, he said, would go well with the improvements developers are making nearby.

“(The food truck park concept) brings a fair amount of life to that part of downtown,” he said.

Eddy said officials are so excited about the prospect that they approved changes to the city’s ordinance to allow it. On Tuesday, he said, the city council voted to eliminate setback requirements for food trucks. The ordinance was put in place decades ago to keep ice cream trucks spaced far apart, and not close enough to brick-and-mortar restaurants to provide too much competition.

There are still several steps to take before the park becomes a reality next spring. Liautaud still needs to officially take possession of the property, and Eddy said the proposal still needs approval from the planning board, but so far it looks like the park is going to happen.

“We’ve fully vetted it,” he said. “I think in general the community is very excited about it.”

Liautaud said the exact cost of the whole project has not yet been determined, but once complete he doesn’t think he’ll have any trouble finding trucks to rent the space, and Dave Bridgo, 42, of Danville, N.H., agrees. He has been running Boogalows Island BBQ, a Jamaican barbecue food truck, for eight years, along with a catering business. He has brought his truck as far into Maine as Cape Elizabeth, and he has previously been to the park in Wells, where he heard about the proposed park in Biddeford from Liautaud.

Bridgo said Liautaud’s proposal has an “urban chic” look to it that he thinks will fit in with the walkable downtown area Biddeford officials are working toward.

“I think that fits well into my thought of what a classic New England city looks like,” he said.

Bridgo said the pandemic drove many restaurant patrons outdoors to eat, which has resulted in a boost to the food truck business. He said he expects that will continue.

“If you could eat outside in a place that was trendy, you’ve hit everything people could want,” he said.