CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’ve driven down Beatties Ford Road recently, you’ve probably noticed a new Chase bank has appeared.

“On (that) site there was an old mosque,” Christopher Dennis said.

That’s what used to be there when Dennis’ company E-Fix Development Corp. decided to purchase a building near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street two years ago.

“Until you have a dream and see that dream become a reality, it hits home,” Dennis said.

This project means a lot to Dennis, especially because of what he had to overcome.

“I was told I would never have the learning capabilities to pass the seventh grade, and I always wanted to prove people wrong,” he said.

Dennis spent six years in resource classes growing up, but it helped him gain a valuable skill.

“I learned how to solve a problem from the end looking back towards the beginning, so that came into when you look at my overall life I never see a problem,” he said. “I see the solution.”

For years there’s always been a negative connotation when most think about Beatties Ford Road.

So when Dennis had the chance to help change that narrative, he knew it was something he couldn’t pass up.

The building Dennis purchased is slowly coming to life, and by 2023 it will look completely different.

“I tell people I’m a developer, but I wear a community hat first, so I’m always willing to try and figure out how to engage the community, and that’s why our core values are so important to me,” he said.

Community engagement, small business development and art infusion are the values Dennis is bringing to his new development.

He’s looking to do the same thing with the building across the street that he purchased last year, too.

A Chase bank, coffee shop, juice bar and gym are just a few businesses he’s bringing to these two developments that he knows will impact this area.

“We wanted to be very intentional about bringing businesses that could provide services that the community has asked for but also that the community needs,” Dennis said.

Beatties Ford Road is changing, but Dennis hopes he can do his part and help it change for the better.

“That’s my vision of Beatties Ford Road … seeing businesses and people thrive and seeing a community that has been disenfranchised gain life again but also gain renewed hope,” he said.

