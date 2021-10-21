TAMPA, Fla. — Busy travel days lie just ahead for Tampa International Airport.

Up to 80,000 passengers per day could be flying from, to or through Tampa for the holiday season beginning in November.

Since the summer, TPA has been hosting job fairs and going on a hiring blitz to hire new staff after cutbacks during the pandemic.

Adel Abouelsenoun just started a job as a guest experience representative at TPA.

"It's actually just my second week here with the aviation authority,” he said. “I have been training and we're getting ready for the holiday season.”

In the next two months, even more people will by flying.

TPA projects daily numbers just below peaks the airport saws prior to the pandemic.

Just like airlines are scrambling to re-staff with an increase in traffic, so is the airport.

"Our shops and restaurants we need more people. Rental cars. Airlines. Maintenance staff with the Aviation Authority to help maintain the airport. We've got quite a few jobs we are still trying to fill," said Emily Nipps with TPA.

Construction at TPA has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, and one project could help to move people more quickly during the holidays.

TPA is set to open its Blue Express curbside service, the first of its kind in the country. If passengers aren't checking luggage, Blue Express lets them bypass busy ticketing counters and head directly to your gate.​

If you are flying for the holidays, expect busier travel days at the airports nationwide starting in mid-November.

The travel rush is expected to last through the first week of the New Year.