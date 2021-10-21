RALEIGH, N.C. — Housing and rental prices in the Triangle are on the rise, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

Dustin Engelken, the government affairs director, says affordable housing is not a new issue in the area, but finding it is getting harder. Engelken says the pandemic is not the sole reason, but it has accelerated the trend of more people moving to the area and is driving up demand.

Lori Valenti Webb, a broker with Property Specific Realty, says she sees the effects in the housing market.

"We have about 14 to 15 buyers to every resale property that hits the market. That causes a lot of over asking price bidding wars," Webb said.

She says prices can be driven up $30,000 to $100,000 over the asking price. It drives people into new builds, but Webb said that comes with its own challenges. She often advises buyers to be prepared to go about 10% over asking price.

"Builders are experiencing increases like crazy with lumber. There's a lot of things back ordered and also increase in prices with HVAC systems, paint, I mean everything," Webb said.



She said for a long time Raleigh was undervalued and a gem only locals enjoyed. Now, the world is recognizing it.

"Because of all of the things that make Raleigh so great and with Amazon, Apple, Nike — some of these major retailers coming in — the spotlight is on us," Webb said. "That has caused the floodgates to open and people coming from everywhere."

Webb says the trends of rising prices don't seem to be changing soon.