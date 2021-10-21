PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Florida ports are open for business despite the supply-chain crisis crippling the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis said this week.

"We are humming here,” DeSantis said. “I think it's very important we keep everything moving. We've been doing that very, very well."

But whether state ports have the infrastructure to help depends on the location.

What You Need To Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state's ports are moving supplies



Florida's larger ports in a better position to help, Port Canaveral's CEO says



Port Canaveral would help if asked, Capt. John Murray says



Canaveral's distance from some destinations, truck availability could be issues

Larger ports such as Jacksonville are in a good position. But ports like Port Canaveral, which has smaller cargo capacity, may not be able to play a role. Cargo makes up 20% of Port Canaveral's revenue, Capt. John Murray said.

​"Most of it's bulk cargo, slag, ores and different types of rock, lumber," said Murray, who also is the port’s chief executive officer.

Bigger Florida ports, like Jacksonville, will likely get busier because fewer trucks are on the road delivering products and Savannah’s ports are backing up.

"Savannah has had some capital construction projects,” Murray said. “They've had a lot of shipper congestion, due to trucker shortages — which has pushed some of their business to Charleston and some to Jacksonville."

Murray said he feels for his colleagues in Los Angeles and Long Beach, which have a record number of cargo ships parked off the coast, not allowed to come in, as supply-chain issues are hitting multiple industries across the United States.

"They've got their hands full right now, with a whole host of issues,” Murray said. “It's going to work itself out. It's just going to take some time."

Port Canaveral, like the other 14 Florida ports, runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If asked, Port Canaveral will help, Murray said.

But ultimately it's about cost.

"The further away you are from the ultimate destination, the more expensive it is to get the product there," Murray said. "So the goal is to get the ship as close to that final destination as possible."

However, not enough truck power is available​ to move out containers, even if Port Canaveral offered incentives for cargo to come, Murray said.