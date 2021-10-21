Just in time for Halloween, a family-owned farm is continuing its holiday tradition by providing fun outdoor activities for families across the Hudson Valley.

Pierson Farm and Greenhouse spans 200 acres in Middletown, and has been passed down across eight generations.

“My husband and I started the pumpkins when we got married. So, pumpkins have been about 30 years,” said owner Jackie Pierson.

Pierson says the farm was able to stay open last year, despite the pandemic shutting down other businesses.

“We were one of the few places where you could come and get outside and do things. We ran everything from outside,” Pierson said.

With so many changes, Pierson and her family were able to continue with business by selling meat from their farm all year and keeping everything at a distance. They also ceased offering hay rides last year to promote social distancing.

Pierson says although it’s been a rough year, the family is happy to continue a tradition that brings so much joy to neighbors.

“I love when the kids go home in the afternoons. It’s kind of mean, and the parents have to drag them out and they're crying, but I tell them that they can come back,” said Pierson.

The Pierson family hopes to continue the family tradition by providing a fun and safe environment for everyone.