The pace of home sales slowed slightly in Maine last month, but home prices continued an upward surge.

Sales decreased by a little less than 10% in September, but prices went up nearly 17%, the Maine Association of Realtors said. Buyers are continuing to snap up homes as they come on the market, said Aaron Bolster, president of the realtors association.

The pace of sales is also still more than 10% higher than September 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the association said. Single-family existing home sales fell a little more than 3% across the country over the past year.

The median sales price in Maine was $315,000 for the quarter, the association said. The median sales price went up in every county in the state except Washington.