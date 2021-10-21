CELORON, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop in Celoron to connect with New York’s tourism leaders.

The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel hosted the New York State Tourism Industry Association’s annual meeting.

There, Hochul encouraged leaders of the industry from across the state to continue to grow their economy through tourism and learn from the pandemic.

“You’re the purveyors of fun and entertainment and family connections, and one thing we learned during the pandemic was a powerful message that people had not prioritized their family time the way they should have,” Hochul said.

“She loves our industry,” said David Hart, Hart Hotels, Inc. CEO. “She knows what a big industry it is for employment, economic benefit, and so having her here to remind everybody what a big supporter she is of our industry is just fantastic.”

Tourism is now the third leading industry in the state.

This is the first time the New York State Tourism Industry Association has had its annual meeting since 2019.