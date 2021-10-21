SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning in 2022, the Internal Revenue Service will require workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers who make more than $600 a year to report those earnings. And lawmakers are considering legislation that could also require banks to report transactions made on money apps like Venmo, Cash App and PayPal.

Lexa Krage said she uses money apps several times a week to send money back and forth to her roommate and other friends. She says it costs less than to constantly withdraw cash out of her bank account and use that.

“I can’t think of the last time I had cash,” Krage said.

But all of those cash exchanges add up, and the federal government could soon track those totals. Barry University School of Law professor Samuel Kan said it would be one way for the government to find out who’s not paying their fair share of taxes.

“If everyone has $10,000 in transactions and you are in the same income threshold doing two or three times that amount, it’s going to be easier for the IRS to find outliers and audit accordingly,” Kan said.

Despite some misconceptions on social media, Kan said the federal government isn’t interested in what the money is for — unless the numbers don’t add up. That is why he recommends that money app users keep receipts that show what payments are for.

“If you do get audited, you want to show them this wasn’t a sale, this wasn’t a service that you were engaged in,” Kan said. “You were just borrowing money. You were just paying people back.”

Krage said she can scroll through her recent cash exchanges on the apps she uses at any time to see what they were for.

“I paid a friend for some frozen lemonade because I didn’t have cash on me,” Krage said.

She said she doesn’t think she would find it too difficult to adjust to those tax rules.

“With Cash App and Venmo I’m pretty good about putting a caption, so at least I kind of know where the money went and what it was used for, if I have to do that,” Krage said.

“So it shouldn’t be too bad.”