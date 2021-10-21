The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is ordering a swath of tech companies to turn over information on their business practices related to customer payment systems, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

What You Need To Know The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is ordering a swath of tech companies to turn over information on their business practices related to customer payment systems



The original requests were sent to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal and Square; the CFPB also plans to study Chinese-based companies Alipay and WeChat Pay



The orders request information in three specific areas: Data harvesting and monetization, access restrictions and user choice, and other related consumer protections



The review comes as e-commerce has gained increasing traction amid the coronavirus pandemic, with officials saying companies have “developed new products and business models to meet this demand"

The original requests were sent to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal and Square, and the agency also plans to study similar payment systems from several Chinese-based companies including Alipay and WeChat Pay.

“Big Tech companies are eagerly expanding their empires to gain greater control and insight into our spending habits,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra wrote in a statement. “We have ordered them to produce information about their business plans and practices.”

The review comes as e-commerce has gained increasing traction amid the coronavirus pandemic, with officials saying companies have “developed new products and business models to meet this demand.” But with new technologies come new risks to customers — hence the CFPB’s request for information on emerging payment platforms.

The orders request information in three specific areas: Data harvesting and monetization, access restrictions and user choice, and other related consumer protections.

First, the CFPB is concerned that some big tech companies may be sharing customer payment data “across product lines and with data brokers and other third parties,” which contributes to behavioral targeting for monetization purposes.

The agency is also concerned about the potential for monopolization in the payment systems marketplace, saying in part: “When payment systems gain scale and network effects, merchants and other partners feel obligated to participate, and the risk increases that payment systems operators will limit consumer choice and stifle innovation by anti competitively excluding certain businesses.”

Finally, the orders seek to identify which payment systems prioritize consumer protection under laws like the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.

The Electronic Fund Transfer Act, established in 1978, aims to protect individuals using electronic monetary transfers such as automated teller machines, point-of-sale terminals, automated clearinghouse systems and automated bill-payment plans; the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, passed in 1999, requires financial institutions like banks to inform their customers of data-sharing practices.

Overall, the CFPB inquiry aims to better inform future policy surrounding electronic payment systems. The agency plans to open a docket in the Federal Register to invite public comment on the issue.

Thursday’s action is the CFPB’s first significant undertaking with its new director. Prior to being confirmed as director last month, Chopra was a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission where he used his role to raise concerns about anticompetitive behavior at large technology firms. He also raised the issue during his confirmation hearing at the Senate Banking Committee as well, so his tougher stance on regulation is no surprise.

The CFPB has rescinded or scaled back a number of policies put in place by the Trump administration. And the bureau is staffing up in anticipation of taking a more active role in regulation and enforcement, as it did during the Obama administration.

In the past decade, technology companies have rolled out full-featured payment systems and networks like Apple Pay, AliPay and Google Pay, which are often hardwired into smart devices.

Banks and consumer groups have raised concerns about tech companies running their own independent payment networks. While banks have tried to compete with Silicon Valley in payments through services like Zelle, they have struggled to keep up and do not have the integrated systems Apple or Google operate.

“Since the Bureau was founded, a growing share of banking activity has occurred outside of the purview of leading regulators, putting consumers and the resiliency of the financial system at risk,” said Richard Hunt, CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, the trade group for the nation’s big consumer banks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.