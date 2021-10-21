BUFFALO, N.Y. — A solar farm rated at 5 megawatts is coming to Buffalo's Lakeside Commerce Park.

Uniland Development Company will build Buffalo's first large-scale solar farm. The Amherst-based developer says the farm will generate enough electricity to power about 800 homes.

Uniland bought a 20-acre property from the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation for just over $500,000 in August. The solar farm is expected to be up and running by next spring.

Another Western New York-based company, Solar Liberty, has been hired to install the system.