The United States Senate on Wednesday will once again put a sweeping voting rights bill on the floor for a vote — and once again, Senate Republicans are poised to block the measure.

Known as the Freedom to Vote Act, the bill would make Election Day a federal holiday, ensure that states offer same-day voting registration, guarantee at least 15 days of early voting, including two weekends, ban partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, create automatic voter registration programs, bolster election security and mandate donor disclosure



Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has been lobbying Republicans to support the measure, but it is not clear whether or not the bill has enough GOP support to reach 60 votes



Many Democrats and advocates have called for the filibuster to be changed or eliminated, especially when it comes to voting rights legislation

The chamber will consider a bill, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make Election Day a federal holiday, ensure that states offer same-day voting registration, guarantee at least 15 days of early voting, including two weekends, ban partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, create automatic voter registration programs, bolster election security and mandate donor disclosure.

Unlike the sweeping For the People Act, which passed the House but was blocked by Senate Republicans earlier this year, this bill carries the backing of key Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and the full Democratic caucus.

The bill also contains voter identification measures — a provision opposed by many Democrats, though supported by Manchin — but would allow for a wide range of options in terms of what documents voters can present, in either physical or digital form.

The bill is the latest attempt by Democrats to beat back restrictive voting measures implemented by Republican-led state legislatures across the country. Between January and July of 2021, at least 18 states implemented 30 laws that restrict voting access, according to an analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice, including states like Florida, Texas and Georgia.

(In that same period, the Brennan Center notes, 25 states enacted 54 laws that expanded access to the ballot box.)

"Democrats are ready to have this debate right now," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday, calling the measure "a bill that every Senate Democrat is united behind, enthusiastically."

Manchin has been lobbying Republicans to support the measure, but it is not clear whether or not the West Virginia centrist has garnered enough votes to overcome the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the 60-vote threshold by which most major legislation must meet to pass.

The filibuster has been a thorn in the side of the Democratically controlled Congress, which holds a razor-thin majority in the House and an even 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. Many Democrats and advocates have called for the filibuster to be changed or eliminated, especially when it comes to voting rights legislation.

Independent Maine Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, said that if the GOP thwarts this bill, “we would either have to figure out a rule change or we have to try to have discussions toward a compromise solution.”

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, called for his Republican colleagues to debate the bill, urging them to not utilize the filibuster, which he described as “the weapon of Jim Crow,” to kill voting rights legislation.

President Joe Biden has supported reforming the filibuster, or restoring it to a so-called “talking filibuster,” where lawmakers would have to physically stand and hold the floor in order to hold up a vote, but has resisted calls to eliminate it entirely. Moderates, like Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, have said that axing the filibuster is a non-starter.

The Senate’s Minority Leader, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, said Tuesday that he hopes and expects that no Republicans will support the bill, which he blasted as an attempt by Democrats “to have the federal government take over how elections are conducted all over America.”

“There is nothing necessary or bipartisan about this naked power grab, so it will continue to go nowhere,” McConnell said in a statement last week.

A group of House Democrats wrote a letter to their Senate colleagues urging them to pass the bill.

"America is strongest when our democratic institutions are strong, when they reflect and project the confidence of our people," the group, led by Rep. Collin Allred of Texas, wrote in the letter. "The Freedom to Vote Act can fortify our democracy and bring Americans of all political stripes back into the town square, where the vitality of our ideas and experiences can be shared with respect, dynamism and hope for the future."

Allred was joined in the letter by 39 of his House colleagues from states where Republican-led legislatures have enacted restrictive voting measures, including Florida, Georgia and Texas, along with states like Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin, which Allred’s office described in a statement as “states where Republican-led legislatures are using partisan gerrymandering to protect their electoral advantage.”

“Passage of the Freedom to Vote Act is also critical to safeguarding every American’s sacred right to vote,” the letter reads. “Current efforts at the state level to diminish access to the ballot box or overturn valid election results are sowing discord in a myriad of different ways that undermine stability in every sector of our society.”

“Time is of the essence,” the lawmakers warned, a statement echoed by Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“We have to very clearly demonstrate to some of our colleagues that we've exhausted every other option,” Van Hollen, a proponent of reforming the filibuster, said. “But patience is not eternal, time is running.”

White House officials has said that nothing has been ruled out, including carving out an exception to the filibuster for voting rights legislation, but are not yet indicating what path they will yet take, nor what President Biden is prepared to throw the weight of the office behind.

“If Republicans cannot come forward and stop standing in the way, if they can't support strengthening, protecting the fundamental right to vote, then Democrats are going to have to determine an alternative path forward,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.