HOWARD, Wis. — Almost a year ago staff at Thornberry Cottage in Howard ordered merchandise for the holiday season.

It turned out to be a good decision.

What You Need To Know Business around the state and nation are working through the long-term effects of the pandemic



Supply chain issues and open jobs are issues some retailers and other businesses are facing



A recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses indicated 50% of businesses nationwide have unfilled jobs​

“We bought very deep and heavy. We were very optimistic that we would would have a good recovery after COVID,” said Saundra Laskowski, who owns the store with her sister, Suzette Hackl. “Thank goodness we did because now the store is really full even though we didn’t get everything.”

A snarled global supply chain is one of the challenges businesses are facing as the holidays near.

While Thornberry Cottage is in good shape for the holidays, what happens after the new year isn’t as clear.

“Our suppliers are telling us that next spring all the way through October and possibly Christmas, this shortage, this supply chain issue will continue,” Laskowski said.

A recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses indicated staffing and supply chain issues are creating challenges. It points out 51% of surveyed businesses nationwide have unfilled jobs.

At Van Vreede’s in Green Bay, store manager Justin Davison said sales are strong and appliances are arriving, but when they show up can be unpredictable.

“Manufacturer timelines seems to shift on a day to day, sometimes an hour to hour basis,” he said. “We’re trying to keep on top of those logistic issues as best we can.”

Davison said he’s managing with the staff they have.

“We could always use more, we could always deliver more things, we could always do more during the day,” he said. “But I think we’ve done the best we can to keep up with the products that are coming in and we’re certainly in a pretty good spot, comparatively speaking.”

Laskowski said suppliers are passing on some shipping and surcharges which has affected some retail prices.

She said she’s hopeful for strong holiday sales and community support to round out the year.

Then they’ll look at what 2022 puts in front of them.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Laskowski said. “But at this juncture I’d say we’re concerned because we do see these supply chain issues continuing and still have not yet recovered from COVID. ”