Maine will give businesses that have been hurt by the Canadian border closure $5.6 million in grants from federal COVID-19 stimulus funds.

Governor Janet Mills announced the allocation Wednesday as the latest of $273 million in recovery funds that have gone to Maine businesses and nonprofits since the pandemic began.

“The extended closure of the US-Canadian border created unprecedented economic hardship in communities across much of northern and eastern Maine,” Mills said in a press release. “I hope these grants will provide some support to border businesses and charter transportation businesses across the state who are most in need as the border finally reopens next month.”

The money will go to 94 charter transportation, tourism and port businesses within 25 miles of driving distance of a border crossing “who demonstrated a need for financial relief.” They’re getting an average of $60,365, and 37 will receive the maximum award of $100,000.

Paul Towle, who leads the Caribou-based economic development group Aroostook Partnership, said in the state release that the grants will help offset lost revenues for border businesses.

“Aroostook County businesses have been uniquely impacted by the prolonged border closure because we are bordered on three sides by Canada,” Towle said. “For many, Canadian customers have traditionally provided a significant portion of their revenues.”

Data from the Maine Office of Tourism shows Canadian visitors spent almost $1.2 billion in Maine in 2019, more per capita than other categories of visitors.

“Canadian visitors spent $329 million in stores in Maine — nearly one-fifth of all tourism-related retail expenditures in the state,” the state report says. “Canadian day and overnight visitation to Maine in 2019 accounted for 5.4 million visitors.”

The border reopens for vaccinated travelers from Canada into the U.S. in November. Canada reopened to nonessential U.S. travelers in August. Unvaccinated crossings will still be banned.