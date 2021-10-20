Since President Joe Biden took office in January and Democrats assumed control of the 50-50 Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin has become one of the most prominent lawmakers in Washington.

With no margin for error in the evenly divided chamber, the West Virginia moderate has been a crucial gatekeeper for the president's agenda.

What You Need To Know Sen. Joe Manchin denied a report that he was considering leaving the Democratic party, classifying it as "b*******"



The West Virginia moderate has become one of the most prominent lawmakers in Washington since President Joe Biden took office in January





With no margin for error in the evenly divided chamber, the West Virginia moderate has been a crucial gatekeeper for the president's agenda



Negotiations are ongoing on Capitol Hill regarding the two key parts of the president's agenda, the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social spending bill

Getting Manchin's support was essential to passing President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, he was a key negotiator in Democrats' latest attempt to pass voting rights legislation, he was part of the bipartisan group of Senators that negotiated the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and much of the haggling on Biden's Build Back Better act, a sweeping expansion of the social safety net paired with the infrastructure pact, has run through the West Virginia centrist.

In short, Joe Manchin has become one of the most prominent lawmakers in Washington.

But one thing he's not doing? Leaving the Democratic party.

Manchin on Wednesday vehemently denied a report from Mother Jones, which said that Manchin is considering leaving the Democratic party if members of his party did not cut the size of the Build Back Better act from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.

Manchin, for his part, vehemently denied the report, using an expletive to characterize it.

"It's b*******," Manchin told reporters, adding: "I have no control of rumors."

"I can’t control rumors and it’s b*******, b******* spelled with a B-U-L-L, capital 'B,'" Manchin added for emphasis.

"I’ve been trying to tell you," Manchin told Politico. "I’ve been walking around here telling everybody around here the same thing."

"I am where I am," Manchin said when asked if he's remaining with the Democratic party and in the caucus.

Negotiations are ongoing on Capitol Hill regarding the two key parts of the president's agenda, with Biden feeling "more confident" Tuesday evening "about the path forward" on both bills, according to a statement released by the White House. Democrats are gearing toward a framework on the social spending bill, which could come as soon as this week.