SANFORD, Fla. — One Seminole County produce wholesaler says he must raise prices now because of increased shipping costs.

Dirk Miller, the owner of Todd's Quality Tomatoes and Wholesale Produce in Sanford for 36 years, distributes produce like tomatoes to restaurants and other clients in Central Florida. He said most of the tomatoes come in trucks from California, and he has seen a big spike in shipping costs.

“A normal pick with three or four drops, we used to get that for $6,500 to $6,800 dollars,” Miller said. “Now it’s close to $18,000, which has tripled.”

The cost to package the produce to transport also has gone up, Miller said.

“The wood pallet that used to cost a few dollars is now up to $20 because the price of wood is so high,” he said. “So manufacturers that were giving you the pallet are now charging you.”

On top of that, increased fuel costs and a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the product are part of the increased shipping costs, Miller said.

With Miller’s overhead costs going up, his mom-and-pop restaurant clients are seeing about a 30%-40% increase in costs.

“These are costs we are not creating for the value of the company,” Miller said. “It’s the cost we are incurring, that has to be passed along.”

Ultimately, that means higher prices for consumers.

“Everyone is paying, no matter where you are at,” Miller said.