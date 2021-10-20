Golden Age Cheese Co. in Woodhull is just one of many buildings impacted by the flood waters. Their comeback packs are helping them recover from the damage, filled with various cheese products over five months, with a portion of the money made from the packs going into a community rebuild fund.

While FEMA has announced some disaster assistance for Steuben County, the town of Woodhull was hit hard. Companies like Golden Age Cheese is hoping to come to its community's aid in the event of a future natural disaster.

For 38 years mozzarella cheese has been made at Golden Age Cheese Company in Woodhull.

“We're gonna put that in our cooler overnight to drain some of the moisture off and get it to the desired level of moisture, and then we package it and ship it out,” said Matthew Blanchard.

Matthew is the chief operating officer at Golden Age Cheese.

”So, every week we ship out about 50,000 or so pounds of mozzarella cheese. Last year we did over a million pounds of cheese shipped,” said Blanchard. “This was full, this cooler, when the flood hit.”

An August flood in Woodhull left behind mud and destruction for Golden Age Cheese Company.

“The water came up easily to the height of these bins and ruined all this product for us,” said Blanchard. “The water hit this garage so hard that it actually pulled the corner of the building itself apart.”

Matthew says, so far, the damages have totaled over a million dollars, which is why they've made these comeback packs.

“This is just one of the five months, that people that have ordered this will be receiving this comes, October, November, December, January and February, each with a different array of products,” said Blanchard. “Our history is deep in this community and the community comes together to support us, and we come together to support the community as needed just like in times like this.”

The water level in Woodhull remains high, as does the devastation caused by the flood.

“We actually had two employees of ours lose their homes in this flood as well,” said Blanchard. “So a portion of all of our comeback packs in addition to some of our other sales are going to help rebuild Woodhull.”

Matthew says so far $10,000 has been raised for the community fund through the comeback packs.

“A lot of folks that rely on us call this home, and we want to help them reestablish their homes,” said Blanchard.

FEMA announced October 8 that disaster assistance for tropical storm Fred will be coming to the region. Impacted areas by the flooding included Lewis, Oneida, Steuben County and more.