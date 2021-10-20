Federal health regulators expect to rule Wednesday on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting.

What You Need To Know Federal health regulators expect to rule Wednesday on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, according to an FDA official



A group of vaccine experts convened by the CDC are expected to take up the FDA decisions and make their own recommendations on Thursday



Nearly 11 million Americans have already received a booster, according to data from the CDC, with more than 9 million people receiving a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine



The booster recommendations won’t become official until after the CDC’s director affirms who should get them and when

Doran Fink, the FDA's Deputy Director – Clinical, Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications, previewed “some announcements later today,” which were expected to include allowing the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses among the three U.S. manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.

Fink appeared at a meeting of vaccine experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who are expected to take up the FDA decisions and make their own recommendations on Thursday.

“FDA has been very busy since last Friday wrapping up our review and working toward authorization” of the vaccine applications, Fink said.

Nearly 11 million Americans have already received a booster, according to data from the CDC, with more than 9 million people receiving a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

Last week, the FDA’s panel of independent experts unanimously recommended broadening the booster campaign to include recipients of the two-dose Moderna vaccine and J&J’s one-shot vaccine. Most experts also agreed that using a different booster brand appeared safe and effective for revving up protection. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s advice, though it generally does.

The booster recommendations won’t become official until after the CDC’s director affirms who should get them and when.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.