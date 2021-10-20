ALABAMA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Genesee County to announce the construction of the largest green hydrogen plant in North America.

What You Need To Know Plug Power is set to be the first tenant at STAMP

The facility will bring 68 new jobs to the area

The choice in location was driven by STAMP's proximity to the New York Power Authority's Niagara Power Project less than 30 miles away

The $290 million electricity substation and green hydrogen fuel production facility will be located in the town of Alabama.

Technology provider and tenant, Plug Power, promises the creation of 68 new jobs, making it the first company at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP). The plan aligns with “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s strategy to revitalize and grow local economies.

“People are used to working hard, and employers are recognizing that this is in our DNA,” said Gov. Hochul. “That this is what they will get when they come here and invest here. They will get the very best people.”

