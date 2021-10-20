SARASOTA COUNTY — There is a renewed police presence Wednesday at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the family, confirmed to Spectrum Bay News 9 that his parents were at the reserve and that "some articles" belonging to Brian were located.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," he said. "The FBI and NPPD (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Just arrived to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, says items belonging to Brian were found today. We’ve confirmed the Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called here. Law enforcement has the entrance blocked @BN9 pic.twitter.com/pswrDnw6Wx — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office says it has been called to the park as well. Law enforcement also brought in a cadaver dog and spotters.

Sky 9 flew over a tent that had been set up at the scene. (Watch in video player above.)

Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was found last month.

Much of the park had been shut down for weeks during the search for Laundrie, but it had been reopened Tuesday.

#NEW information regarding the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie in Sarasota County. The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino says some articles belonging to Brian were found near a trail he frequented. Full statement from Bertolino below @BN9 pic.twitter.com/oAskEASlNS — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) October 20, 2021

Petito was last seen on Aug. 30 in Grand Teton National Park during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Laundrie, who returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1.

Last week, a Wyoming coroner revealed that Petito died by strangulation.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue didn't say if it was manual strangulation or with an item of some sort and released very few details, but he did say Gabby's body was outside for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found last month.

He also would not comment when asked if he believed Petito was killed at the same location she was found, or if she was taken there.

Asked about the condition of Petito's body, he said, “All I can say is the body was outside for 3-4 weeks." Blue would not say if the body was buried when it was found.

We @BN9 have confirmed that the Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 20, 2021

Officials in Wyoming have charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 after Petito went missing.

On Sept. 24, mourners paid their respects to Petito.

Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Petito’s story even though they didn’t know her.

Her father said he hopes people will be inspired by his daughter.

Stay with Spectrum News for updates on this story.