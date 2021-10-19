Maine regulators will hear evidence and public comments Tuesday on whether to revoke a key one-mile state lease for the Central Maine Power transmission corridor near West Forks.

The Department of Environmental Protection is considering suspending the utility’s license to build the controversial, 145-mile power line across just this small section of public lands. A Superior Court judge ruled in August that the state erred in how it issued that one-mile license.

The section of the corridor at issue covers about 33 acres on the West Forks Plantation and Johnson Mountain Township public lots in the Upper Kennebec region.

Corridor opponents — who have urged a “yes” vote on the ballot referendum to retroactively block the project — say it’s a crucial link in the line’s route from the Canadian border to Lewiston, without which CMP will not be able to proceed with construction.

The utility has already finished clearing trees along much of a 50-mile stretch of new corridor for the $1-billion project, which would bring Canadian hydropower onto the New England grid and help meet Massachusetts’ climate change goals.

CMP and the state Bureau of Public Lands are expected to argue Tuesday that the disputed lease is legitimate and should stay in place. They’ve appealed the issue to the state Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the DEP says in its hearing notice that the initial ruling alone “represents a change in circumstance that may warrant suspension of the license.”

The agency will hear evidence and testimony from parties in the case beginning at 9 a.m., then accept public comments starting at 5:30 p.m. by Zoom. The public can also livestream the hearing. It’s not clear yet whether the DEP will immediately issue a ruling in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.