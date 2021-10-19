A federal grand jury indictment has charged Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., "with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign."

What You Need To Know Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been charged by a federal grand jury "with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions made by a foreign national" to his 2016 re-election campaign



Fortenberry is formally charged with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators, according to the Department of Justice



The Nebraska Republican said in a video posted to YouTube Monday night that he expected to be indicted, but professed his innocence in the video, saying that he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asking his supporters to rally behind him



Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison

Fortenberry is accused of "concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions made by a foreign national to the congressman’s 2016 re-election campaign," according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Federal grand jury indictment charges U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Full announcement coming. — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) October 19, 2021

"The indictment alleges that Fortenberry repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during a federal investigation into illegal contributions to Fortenberry’s re-election campaign made by a foreign billionaire in early 2016. Gilbert Chagoury, a foreign national prohibited by federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections, arranged for $30,000 of his money to be contributed through other individuals (conduits) to Fortenberry’s campaign during a fundraiser held in Los Angeles, according to the indictment," the DOJ's statement reads.

Rep. Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican Congressman representing the Cornhusker State, said in a video posted Monday night that he expected to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. Fortenberry professed his innocence in the video, saying that he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him.

“We will fight these charges,” he said in the video, filmed inside a 1963 pickup truck with his wife, Celeste, and their dog, against a backdrop of corn. “I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help."

The indictment indictment stems from an FBI investigation into $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury. The contributions were funneled through a group of Californians from 2012 through 2016 and went to four U.S. politicians, including $30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016 and $10,000 to then-Rep. Lee Terry, who represented the Omaha area in 2014.

Fortenberry's campaign has said he didn't know the donations, which the campaign received during a fundraiser in Los Angeles, originated with Chagoury.

Fortenberry, of Lincoln, said FBI agents from California came to his home about 2 1/2 years ago after he had been out dealing with a major storm that had just hit Nebraska. He said they questioned him about the contributions then and in a follow-up interview.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” he said.

Fortenberry represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, a heavily Republican area that includes Lincoln, surrounding farmland and small towns in eastern Nebraska. Fortenberry was first elected to the seat in 2004. He won his last election in 2020 with 60% of the vote and has generally defeated Democratic challengers by lopsided margins.

His statement that he expected to be indicted was first reported by the Omaha World-Herald.

His wife, Celeste, said in a statement emailed to supporters that the anticipated indictment “has all the marks of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out.”

The FBI investigation began during the administration of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.