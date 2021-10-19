Gov. Janet Mills announced today that she intends to nominate Maine Broadband Coalition Director Andrew Butcher to lead the new authority overseeing high-speed broadband in Maine.

Mills said she will nominate Andrew Butcher to be president of the Maine Connectivity Authority, an entity created over the summer to help ensure broadband service is available statewide, even in rural or remote communities.

Butcher currently serves as the director of the Maine Broadband Coalition, a nonprofit working to improve broadband service throughout the state. He is also director of innovation and resilience for the Greater Portland Council of Governments. According to a statement, Butcher helped lead efforts to pass a 2020 bond proposal to spend $15 million on expanding broadband in Maine.

“Andrew’s expertise in broadband and his wealth of experience in cross-community infrastructure and financial management position him well to take on this important new role,” Mills said.

The Maine Connectivity Authority is the result of legislation signed into law on June 25. It is empowered to own broadband infrastructure such as poles and wires, and hold equity in broadband projects. It can also provide grants and loans, and work with private companies and local communities.