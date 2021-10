A pair of local airports are receiving funding for upgrades.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that millions of state funding is going towards upgrades at many airports around the state. This includes the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County.

They are receiving $1.4 million to build support buildings to help maintain operations.

Meanwhile, the Westchester County Airport is getting $1.5 million to build a new central aircraft de-icing ramp.