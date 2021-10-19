It’s been a few weeks since the new Fitness Mill gym has opened in Utica, NY as part of the Live It Downtown. One trainer is bringing his decades of experience to trainees who are ready to get fit.

Collis Maddox is a personal trainer at the Fitness Mill. It’s not just helping people look their best, but feel their best. He runs a 45 minute power hour and level up course.

“A full body exercise. Chest, back, shoulders, tri’s, bi’s, legs, in that specific order," said Collis Maddox.

Collis got into fitness back when he was an athlete. It also helps with his depression. He says, it is the best medicine.

“Hypertension, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety... out the window when you do this," said Maddox.

His philosophy on the benefits of fitness is shared amongst his clients.

“I’m going on a year. There’s really no going back. It makes me feel good. Training the mind and the body," said one of his trainees, Karina Polanco.

Although Maddox runs an intense course in a condensed amount of time, working two jobs, Karina says 45 minutes is all she needs. With over 30 years of experience, Maddox says he loves his job and the people that he meets.