New and approved places to live are coming to senior citizens in the Baldwinsville community. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday at the Red Mill Manor to celebrate the opening of it's senior living center.

The independent living community is in the heart of Baldwinsville on Paper Mill Island and gives them a view of both the waterfall and the canal. The renovated 32-unit building has things like chef-prepared meals, and provides transportation for residents.

Red Mill Manor is an all-inclusive residency, so all services are available at one monthly cost.

Residents must be at least 55-years-old.