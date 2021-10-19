Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

What You Need To Know Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning



DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said Mayorkas Mayorkas is "experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols"



Espionsa added that contact tracing is currently underway; Mayorkas was expected to travel to Colombia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to CNN



Sec. Mayorkas recently appeared alongside President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray and others on Oct. 16 at an outdoor ceremony

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement.

Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. — Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS) October 19, 2021

"He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice," Espinosa continued. "Contact tracing is underway."

Mayorkas was expected to travel to Colombia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to CNN.

Today we recognize the nobility of the law enforcement profession. We pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in sacrifice for the safety of our communities.



We remember them as heroes. https://t.co/qoLPOA0mSQ — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 16, 2021

Sec. Mayorkas recently appeared alongside President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray and others on Oct. 16 during the 40th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, a ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol.

Mayorkas stood next to the first lady during the unmasked, outdoor ceremony, where the president thanked the secretary by name for his work in the administration.

"To Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas, thank you for being here and for the great job you’re doing for us," Biden said in part. "Thank you very, very much. And it's a tough job."

Secretary of Homeland Security is 18th in line in the Order of Presidential Succession; however, Mayorkas is one of two members of Biden's cabinet that is not eligible to serve as president due to being a naturalized U.S. citizen rather than natural-born. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who would normally be 15th in line based on her position, is also ineligible as she was born in Canada.