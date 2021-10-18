ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Haiti is a country reeling from recent natural disasters, like earthquakes and hurricanes, and recoiling from political turmoil, revolving around the president’s assassination.

Yet, one young leader is committed more than ever to ensuring others see the good in Haiti, and help him lift up others on the island.

“We’ve been through a lot as a young nation, but at the same time, I can see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Coqmard.

Coqmard started his foundation, Education Reinforcement Association, or ERA, in 2015. The man then opened up his own home to students in his hometown, Port Au Prince, allowing dozens to spend their afternoons in the safety of a home where their educational pursuits were supported.

But the need is greater than Coqmard can accommodate, at the moment. So, he’s raising money for a second story to tack onto his home to help even more: 150 youths with tutoring and training programs. He needs about $25,000 to complete the construction.

“My heart is in education,” Coqmard said. “I think I still believe if I plant the seeds today, the next generation can benefit from the shade.”

Several years ago, Coqmard won a prestigious national scholarship and spent several months in Bithlo, learning about community solutions and connecting with students. He’d often share his love of his native country and teach students French words and phrases.

Since that time, Coqmard has returned to Central Florida twice; each time serving as an opportunity to raise awareness of the needs back home.

He often stays with those connected to the efforts of United Global Outreach, a nonprofit started with Timothy McKinney. And people like McKinney and Martha Kirby, who Coqmard stayed with in East Orange County in October, said that they believe in the young man's vision.

“Being here to support him wherever he needs to come. He knows he has a room,” said Kirby, who even traveled to Haiti to see the tutoring in person.

On his most recent trip, meetings and connections with local groups resulted in a $1,000 check from the Rotary Club of Avalon Park. With that money, Coqmard bought an inverter for the home, allowing students to power up more devices and even keep street lighting on longer.

“For sure, it’s one drop in the big ocean, but I still believe in the domino effect, where one neighborhood will succeed and it’ll affect the other neighborhoods,” he said.

More information about Coqmard’s fundraising can be found on the website of the Orlando nonprofit United Global Outreach.

