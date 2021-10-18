ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting Monday, St. Pete restaurants will no longer be allowed to place tables in the streets.

The city initially allowed streetside dining to help restaurants during the pandemic when there were restrictions on indoor dining. Now, officials say the majority of businesses are ready for streetside dining to end.

In September, the city announced that it would be sticking to its original deadline, October 18th, after surveying nearly one thousand businesses and finding 60% of them wanted their parking spots back.

Not all business owners agree, though. The owner of Bandit Coffee Co. even started an online petition to try to save streetside dining, but it wasn’t successful.

City officials said they’re working on creating a permanent program that would require specific designs and annual permitting fees for businesses wanting more outdoor dining space, but they have yet to provide any updates on the plan.