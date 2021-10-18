WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – Farmers are being celebrated in a new way this year with the State Fair's Farm Family of the Day program.

What You Need To Know

Agriculture is the number one industry in North Carolina

The Farm Family of the Day program seeks to recognize and celebrate the state's rich agricultural heritage

Eleven farm families from across the state are being recognized

The agriculture and agrotourism industries make up $95.9 billion dollars of revenue in North Carolina. The Farm Family of the Day program seeks to recognize some of the families that contribute to that.

Ogburn Berries and Produce in Fuquay-Varina is one of the farms being honored. Sim Ogburn is one of the owners, and his family has been farming the same land for more than a century.

“I enjoy the relationships we have with our neighbors and customers. It keeps the small town vibe with as much growth is going on around here” Ogburn said.

Ogburn says they had one of their best years during the pandemic in 2020, when many people turned to local growers during shortages and restaurant shutdowns.

“That led to increased demand out here on the farm and people really getting back to knowing where their food was coming from,” Ogburn said.

Gillis Family Farms in Fayetteville echoed that same sentiment. The multi-generational farm in Fayetteville is also being recognized at the State Fair this year.

The family runs five different operations all within a two mile radius. Jessica Lee runs the produce stand.

“We just want to give back to the community and provide experiences for especially the young people who live in neighborhoods and aren't able to experience farm life,” Lee said.

The farm also has an ice cream stand, hay baling business and allows tours around the property to see animals and old techniques used in farming.

“As the years go by, when more and more people are further disconnected from the land, there's a sense of trying to reach back and see what the old ways were like,” said William Gillis, co-owner of Gillis Hill Farm.

The Farm Family of the Day honorees were nominated by family or community members for their hard work and dedication to the agriculture industry. One family will be recognized each day at the State Fair. The program is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.