YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Some northeast Ohio collectors are cleaning house — their warehouse.

What You Need To Know This is the first time Greyland Vintage has opened its warehouse to the public



Sale is open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24



A portion of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit My Path Mahoning Valley

Greyland Vintage in Youngstown is having its first-ever warehouse liquidation sale, giving shoppers the chance to own pieces of history to clear space for incoming stock.

“I’ve always been a fan of everything old and antique and I feel like doing what I do, I’m kind of preserving a piece of it,” said Alexis Sarty, the owner. "Cause a lot of it ends up being (in) places that it shouldn’t be or it ends up getting ruined.”

Walking through the doors of Greyland Vintage is like coming home for Sarty.

“It feels like I did the right thing, made the right choice,” she said. “Because sometimes when you invest your money in things, you’re not really sure what the payout is gonna be.”

Sarty carefully curates a collection of clothes and other items, giving them a new life at the Youngstown store.

“I feel like I’m doing a good deed and I feel like I’m having fun while I’m doing it,” she said. “And like, you know, feeding my cats in the process. So, it’s a win-win-win.”

Her sharp eye for style is now paying the bills and keeping her busy.

“When I was younger, a lot of people didn’t like vintage stuff and I was kind of like a weirdo for it, but now it’s paying off,” she said.

The merchandise is constantly restocked inside the store, but there are still thousands of pieces that have no place there. That’s where their warehouse comes in.

“Just really ended up with a giant collection of things and needed somewhere to put it, so it just kind of worked out,” Sarty said.

The 20,000 square-foot space is filled with pieces buyer Rocco Sait brought in, mostly through cleaning out homes.

“Most of the time there was no money involved, it was just in exchange of making it ready to sell, we would keep the contents.”

From one-of-a-kind items like a painted mirror with the portrait of a barefoot water skier to everyday items like vacuums, the team works to transfer trash into treasure.

“Anything you think, 'h, nobody would want, I always say, you know, to look it up,” Sarty said. “Because I’ve been shocked.”

Digging through items from days gone by is a lifelong passion for Sarty.

“It's as good as you make it,” she said. “So, as hard as you work, that’s what you get out of it. It really is one of those gigs.”

Greyland Vintage’s warehouse sale is open to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, then reopens the following weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-24 at 944 W. Rayen Ave. in Youngstown.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to My Path Mahoning Valley.