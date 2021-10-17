COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, expressed concern on Sunday about a group of 17 U.S. missionaries who were reportedly kidnapped by a gang in Haiti and said he has been in touch with the State Department "to encourage them to ensure their safe return."

The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to a message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

"The (Millersburg), Ohio-based Christian aid ministry provides valuable support to needy countries like Haiti. We pray for their safe and rapid return," Portman said on Twitter.

A U.S. government spokesperson said they were aware of the reports on the kidnapping.

"The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the spokesperson said, declining further comment.

Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7, and following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti in August and killed more than 2,200 people.

Gangs have demanded ransoms ranging from a couple hundred dollars to more than $1 million, according to authorities.

